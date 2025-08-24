Jabalpur's Child Prodigy Unlike Kids His Age, To Get Admission In Class IX At 11

Jabalpur: Arav Patel is unlike children his age. A child prodigy, his intellect surpasses his elders.

Aged 11, Arav had cleared Class VIII at the age of eight but owing to CBSE norms, could not get admission in Class IX. However, now Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed him to take admission in Class IX after a psychological test. A resident of Ranji in Jabalpur, Arav's father is guard in the Forest Department. He said his son possesses extraordinary intelligence.

"His ability to learn, understand and remember is extraordinary," Dilip said. Aarav was born on March 19, 2014 and Aarav learned fast whatever his mother taught him at home. At the age of just two-and-a-half, he could identify almost all the countries and their capitals in the atlas.

Dili's first posting was in Dewas district. "When Aarav was two-and-a-half years old, we went to a school to get him admitted. When the school teachers talked to Aarav, they said the child does not need nursery, KG-1 and KG-2 studies. He was given admission in the first class directly," Dilip said.

Arav proved he was unlike any other child when he cleared Class I and Class II. He was promoted to Class III after Class I. In the meanwhile, Dilip was transferred to Jabalpur where he admitted Arav to St Joseph's Convent at Ranji."Arav scored A+ grade from Class I to VIII but he could not be promoted to Class IX due to his age. We took the matter to the high court," he said.

Arav Patel with his parents (ETV Bharat)

The High Court has ordered a team of three psychologists to conduct an IQ test of Arav. "If Arav Patel's IQ comes out to be higher than normal children, then the CBSE chairman can give special permission to attend Class IX this year itself," Dilip said.

Arav's shares his extraordinary intellect on YouTube through his channel. He teaches Mathematics of Class IX and X on his channel. "I aspire to study in IIT and later serve the country by joining the civil services," said Arav. Again unlike other children his age, Arav loves Science and Mathematics.

Arav's mother Sandhya said her son never took tuitions and does not even study for long hours at home. "He studies for a while but understands concepts quite fast," she said. Sandhya said she has completed her BEd and knows for a fact that her child is unlike others his age.