Jabalpur HC Orders Counselling Of Victim Of Sexual Assault And Parents On Abortion

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court has called for counselling of a victim of sexual assault and her parents who are adamant on getting her more than 30-week-old foetus aborted.

Justice Vishal Mishra has said in his order, “The woman judicial officer, team of doctors and one member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) should explain things to the parents.”

The Judge at the Chhindwara District Courts had sent a letter to the High Court along with the consent of the girl’s parents seeking permission for aborting the foetus. The latter treated the letter as a petition and during the hearing ad asked for the medical report of the victim.

The report submitted to the High Court said, “The pregnancy of is of more than 30 weeks and in the present circumstances the chances of the foetus being born alive are more. There is a possibility of threat to life to the mother in case of an abortion.”

The government told the Court that it is not clear in the consent given by the parents whether want to go ahead with the abortion despite knowing the threat to life of the mother and the unborn baby. The parents are from a remote area and are unaware of various dimensions of the case on account of being illiterate. The government had sought the counselling of the parents by relevant officials.

The Court has asked the District Judge at Chhindwara to do the counselling of the victim and her parents in the next couple of days. It has asked to make them aware of the pros and cons of delivering the baby and getting an abortion done.

“If they do not want to take the responsibility of the child after birth, it will be the responsibility of the state government to bring the child up,” said the Court while fixing June 25 as the next date of hearing.