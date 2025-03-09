ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Couple Make Herbal Gulaal, Advise People To Stay Away From Chemical Colours This Holi

Herbal gulaal is expensive but is safer than the one made of marble powder.

Ganesh Burman and Neetu at their gulaal manufacturing unit (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Jabalpur: Holi, the festival of colours is around the corner. While people across the country celebrate the festival with gusto, use of gulaal made of harmful chemicals remains a cause of concern as it can cause significant damage to the skin and eyes.

Ganesh Burman of Gadha in Jabalpur has been making herbal gulaal, a safe alternative to the one made from chemicals, for several years at his factory which was established by his father. Ganesh said gulaal at his factory is made from corn starch. "The corn starch is ordered from factories. We add 2 per cent colour to it to make the gulaal. The gulaal is left out to dry in the sun," he said. Ganesh's small factory has two machines for making gulaal of various colours. Ganesh's wife Neetu Burman helps him in the business. "Making gulal is a seasonal work. We also make Rori, Chandan and Kumkum which are used for performing rituals," she said.

Ganesh said gulaal made of starch is a little expensive. "Apart from starch, gulal is also made from marble powder, which is quite cheap as compared to starch. While herbal gulaal made of starch does not harm the body, that made of marble powder can be harmful. Marble powder gulaal can harm the skin and eyes," he said. Ganesh said the two types of gulaal can be differentiated by their texture and weight. While herbal gulaal is light, the one made of marble powder feels heavy. This apart, gulaal made of marble powder is shiny as the colour does not dissolve completely in the powder. The marble powder sinks in water but herbal gulaal does not sink immediately, Ganesh said.

Gulaal left to dry on the roof of Ganesh Burman and Neetu's manufacturing unit (ETV Bharat)

Dr Abhijeet Bishnoi of Jabalpur advises people to use only herbal gulaal on Holi. He said gulaal made of chemicals is harmful for the skin and can cause considerable damage if it gets into a person's eyes. "As the chemical used in marble powder gulaal does not dissolve completely, it can cause allergy and itching after coming in contact with the body," he added. While Ganesh is a matriculate, Neetu is a graduate and the gulaal made in their small factory is immensely popular in Jabalpur.

Gulaal left to dry on the roof of Ganesh Burman and Neetu's manufacturing unit (ETV Bharat)

Dr Abhijeet Bishnoi of Jabalpur advises people to use only herbal gulaal on Holi. He said gulaal made of chemicals is harmful for the skin and can cause considerable damage if it gets into a person's eyes. "As the chemical used in marble powder gulaal does not dissolve completely, it can cause allergy and itching after coming in contact with the body," he added. While Ganesh is a matriculate, Neetu is a graduate and the gulaal made in their small factory is immensely popular in Jabalpur.

JABALPUR MAKING HERBAL GULALGANESH BURMAN FAMILY MAKING GULALMARBLE POWDER GULAL HARMMAIZE STARCH HERBAL GULALHERBAL GULAAL

