Jabalpur Double Murder: Father-Son Fatally Stabbed, Child's Body Found Stuffed in Fridge

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old and his father were found stabbed to death in Jabalpur city on Friday, with the boy's body stuffed inside a refrigerator. Police are investigating the spine-chilling double murder that has sent panic waves in the region.

The deceased child's 15-year-old sister is absconding after informing her uncle via voicemail that their 19-year-old neighbor, Mukul Singh, who was previously arrested for sexually assaulting her—had killed the duo.

"Mukul has murdered my father and brother," she told on a voice message after which police dispatched a squad to the house where the bodies were found.

The deceased Rajkumar Vishwakarma worked as an Office Superintendent in the railway department. His minor daughter had previously accused Singh of harassing her sexually.

Jabalpur SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that preliminary investigation indicates that the father-daughter were killed between 6am and 8am. “We have got some evidence to show that Mukul escaped with the minor girl after executing the crime. We are looking for both of them,” he added.



Singh was imprisoned under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act's provisions but was later freed from custody. However now, he's being suspected of being involved in the murders.



As per police sources, Rajkumar's mother-in-law had died during the Vaishno Devi Yatra. After this he lived in Railway's Millennium Colony with his 16-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.

According to the police, in the month of September, a case under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) was registered against Singh following which he was dragged to jail. He was released only a few days ago, after which it is being speculated that he has murdered the father-son duo to seek revenge.

The Civil Lines Police Station is in charge of the case, and are investigating the matter to find out the motif behind this horrific event.