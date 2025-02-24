MP: 6 Killed, 2 Injured After Jeep Hits Bus While Returning from Maha kumbh In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Six persons were killed and two others injured when a speeding jeep on way from Prayagraj hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday morning, an official said. The incident took place near Pahreva village under Khitoula police station limits where the Karnataka-registered jeep was returning from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena said.

The jeep driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle first hit a tree on the road divider, then jumped over to the other side of a highway and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction, he said. Six persons died on the spot. Two others suffered injuries and they were referred to Jabalpur Medical College after initial treatment at a medical facility in Sihora town, the official said.

The victims were returning from Prayagraj and heading towards Karnataka via Jabalpur, he said. After stopping for a while, the bus driver left from the spot along with his vehicle, an official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the bus. The collector and the superintendent of police reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident.