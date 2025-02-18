ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Suspected IED Found In Pulwama; Security Forces On Alert

Pulwama: Security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday recovered a suspicious object resembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), prompting immediate action. As per the reports, the object was found in Pinglish, Nagwadi area of Tral, following which the area was cordoned off.

Officials said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been called in to neutralise the suspected explosive device. Meanwhile, another similar object was detected earlier in Zainpora, Shopian of south Kashmir.

The security forces swiftly responded, and the BDS was deployed to defuse the device. An investigation into the incidents has been launched.

Akhnoor IED Blast Claims Two Soldiers

This incident comes days after a deadly IED blast in Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region, which killed two soldiers and injured another. The explosion, according to officials, occurred near the Line of Control on last Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. during a routine army patrol.