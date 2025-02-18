Jammu And Kashmir: Suspected IED Found In Pulwama; Security Forces On Alert

Pulwama: Security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday recovered a suspicious object resembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), prompting immediate action. As per the reports, the object was found in Pinglish, Nagwadi area of Tral, following which the area was cordoned off.
Officials said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been called in to neutralise the suspected explosive device. Meanwhile, another similar object was detected earlier in Zainpora, Shopian of south Kashmir.
The security forces swiftly responded, and the BDS was deployed to defuse the device. An investigation into the incidents has been launched.
Akhnoor IED Blast Claims Two Soldiers
This incident comes days after a deadly IED blast in Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region, which killed two soldiers and injured another. The explosion, according to officials, occurred near the Line of Control on last Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. during a routine army patrol.
The injured soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries.
Pulwama Attack Anniversary
Meanwhile, Friday marked six years since the devastating Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019. That day, a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Lethpora, Pulwama, killing 40 personnel. The attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, left the nation in mourning.
Read More: