ETV Bharat / state

J&K Accident: Mortal Remains Of Pawan Yadav To Reach Kanpur Tonight; Last Rites To Be Performed On Monday

Kanpur: The body of Pawan Yadav, who was killed on Saturday after an accident in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to reach his residence in Kanpur on Sunday late at night. According to the latest report, the last rites of the 38-year-old soldier will be performed on Monday.

The tragedy took place when an army truck fell into a ditch during snowfall on a hill in the Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon, claiming four jawans' lives, and another sustained injuries.

Of them, Pawan Yadav, a resident of Durgapur village of Bilhaur tehsil in Kanpur, was currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir. Yadav is survived by his wife and two children, Tejas and Tanvi, who live in Prayagraj, where he was earlier posted.