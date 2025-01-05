ETV Bharat / state

J&K Accident: Mortal Remains Of Pawan Yadav To Reach Kanpur Tonight; Last Rites To Be Performed On Monday

The accident occurred when an army truck plunged into a ditch during snowfall on a Bandipora hill, resulting in the deaths of four jawans.

Body Of Martyred Pawan Yadav To Reach Kanpur Tonight
Body Of Martyred Pawan Yadav To Reach Kanpur Tonight (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Kanpur: The body of Pawan Yadav, who was killed on Saturday after an accident in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to reach his residence in Kanpur on Sunday late at night. According to the latest report, the last rites of the 38-year-old soldier will be performed on Monday.

The tragedy took place when an army truck fell into a ditch during snowfall on a hill in the Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon, claiming four jawans' lives, and another sustained injuries.

Of them, Pawan Yadav, a resident of Durgapur village of Bilhaur tehsil in Kanpur, was currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir. Yadav is survived by his wife and two children, Tejas and Tanvi, who live in Prayagraj, where he was earlier posted.

Pawan has two brothers, Paras and Nilendra Yadav, who stay with their mother, Gomti, and father, Satendra. After receiving the tragic news, a crowd of people gathered at the soldier's house to offer condolences. All the social workers and public representatives of the area reached out to console the family.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the loss of Indian Army personnel in the Bandipora accident. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed their sympathies to the bereaved families.

