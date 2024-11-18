ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Tribal Students Protest Against Jammu University Recruitment; Seek CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha's Intervention

Jammu: Dozens of students from the tribal community held a protest against Jammu University (JU) for allegedly violating reservation rules in the recruitment.

A section of tribal students on Monday gathered outside the vice chancellor’s office here and raised slogans accusing JU of violating reservation rules and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

“The university has issued a job advertisement in 2022 for recruitment of assistant professors in political science and released the selection list recently in which a candidate from Ladakh has been recruited which is a clear violation of the recruitment norms and reservation rules of Jammu and Kashmir,” said M Irfan Chowdhary, a protesting student said.

“This is also injustice with the tribals and other backward class aspirants as non-domicile cannot be appointed in the institutions of J&K,” he said.