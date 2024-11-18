J-K: Tribal Students Protest Against Jammu University Recruitment; Seek CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha's Intervention

Jammu: Dozens of students from the tribal community held a protest against Jammu University (JU) for allegedly violating reservation rules in the recruitment.
A section of tribal students on Monday gathered outside the vice chancellor’s office here and raised slogans accusing JU of violating reservation rules and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
“The university has issued a job advertisement in 2022 for recruitment of assistant professors in political science and released the selection list recently in which a candidate from Ladakh has been recruited which is a clear violation of the recruitment norms and reservation rules of Jammu and Kashmir,” said M Irfan Chowdhary, a protesting student said.
“This is also injustice with the tribals and other backward class aspirants as non-domicile cannot be appointed in the institutions of J&K,” he said.
The students have sought personal intervention from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in revocation of the recruitment order.
“We also demand that CM Omar sb and LG Manoj Sinha sb should take strict action against those involved in the unjust appointment,” Chowdhary said.
The protest was held under the banner of President Gujjar-Bakerwal Students Alliance (GBSA), an outfit of tribal students, against the recruitment done by the Jammu Univerity.
“We will not stop until our demands are met and VC meet us to assure action. We are already facing lots of discrimination in the university and others institutions. The university authority including the VC is not available to listen to us,” the students alleged.