J-K: Trainee Cop Dies Of Bullet Wound At Training Centre In Ganderbal

Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under-training recruit, on Sunday.

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Srinagar: A trainee cop was killed at a police training institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a sentry, officials said on Sunday.

Sentry Babu Ram, who was guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, reportedly fired upon Mohammad Sareer, an under-training recruit, in the wee hours on Sunday, they said.

Sareer, a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, died on the spot, officials said, adding that Babu Ram has been disarmed and is being questioned.

