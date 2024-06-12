ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Personnel, Two Terrorists Killed in Kathua Encounter; Gunfight On

Additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, said that two terrorists appeared to have been freshly infiltrated in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village and asked for some water from a household. Thereafter, the individuals got afraid, and as soon as they received the information, a police team headed by a sub-divisional police officer and a station house officer rushed to the village, the official added.

Encounter Breaks out in Doda
Encounter Breaks out in Doda (ETV Bharat Portal)

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): A paramilitary CRPF personnel and two suspected terrorists were killed during an ongoing encounter between the security forces and terrorists following an attack by the terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district near the International Border on Tuesday evening. A civilian has also been injured during the attack.

ADGP Anand Jain speaking to reporters over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

A separate encounter is going on between terrorists and security personnel in the higher altitudes of Doda district, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu zone said. Jain is overseeing both the counter-terrorism operations.

Divulging further details into the operations, Jain said that two terrorists, likely freshly infiltrated from across the border, emerged in Saida Sukhal village of Kathua district, seeking water from a household. The villagers, who sensed danger, alerted the police, prompting a swift response from the security forces, Jain said. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two terrorist was eliminated, while the other is believed to be hiding within the village. The operation, situated near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, is currently ongoing. Sources said that a CRPF personnel identified as K Dass of 121 Battalion has also been killed in the encounter.

Officials have recovered an AK assault rifle and a rucksack from the slain terrorist, whose identity and affiliations were not immediately known. A civilian named Omkar Nath, alias "Bitu," sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, Jain said while rubbishing rumours of multiple casualties.

Meanwhile, in another skirmish, terrorists fired upon a joint police and Rashtriya Rifles team in Chattergala pass, Doda district as per officials. ADGP Anand Jain targeted Pakistan stating the neighboring country was making consistent efforts to disrupt peace in the region.

The attack in Kathua comes close to the heels of attack by the militants on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed his coordination with local authorities and residents affected by the violence, ensuring continuous monitoring of the situation.

