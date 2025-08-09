Essay Contest 2025

JK Police Searches 26 Houses In Massive Crackdown On Terror Ecosystem In Kishtwar

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : August 9, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district, officials said.

Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, they said.

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

The officials said various police teams carried out searches at 26 locations across Kishtwar district.

The properties raided include Bhat's house, who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s and is considered the longest surviving terrorist.

