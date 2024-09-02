J-K: Police recovers 3 pistols from package suspected to be dropped by drone in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): Three pistols suspected to have been dropped by a drone were recovered from Ramgarh Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday. As per J-K Police, the pistols were recovered during a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF), Police Component Jammu and Samba Police.

The officials said that the search operation was launched following tip-off regarding suspected drone movement in the Mallu Chack area. "On hearing the humming sound of the drone coming from the Pak side, security personnel fired some rounds towards the direction of the humming sound and pushed the drone back to the Pak side," officials said.

A case has been registered under Sections 113(3)/149 BNS and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at Ramgarh police station and further investigation is underway, they added.

On September 1, the BSF recovered one small drone along with a packet of suspected narcotics in Tarn Taran district. The officials said that the narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a plastic ring with one illuminating stick was also found attached to the packet. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic.