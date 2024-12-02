J-K: Police Attach Militant Associate's Property Worth Rs 5 Crore Under UAPA

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached properties worth Rs crore of an alleged militant associate who has been involved in multiple cases in South Kashmir, officials said.

The action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Officials said a team of the Anantnag Police seized properties registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat son of Wali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Hugam Lonepora village of the district. The assets include a double-storey building spanned over one kanal and 10 marlas in the Taki-I-Bagh area and valued at approximately 5 crores.

According to a police spokesperson, the action is linked to Case FIR No 57/2024 registered in the Police Station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

“The action was taken in close coordination with other agencies as the police remains resolute in its mission to take stringent action against individuals and entities involved in activities that jeopardize the Nation's sovereignty and integrity,” he said.

According to officials, the militant associate is a person who works as an active guide and facilitator for militant organisations to aid militants in a non-combatant and indirect capacity.