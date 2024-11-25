J-K: Police Attach Properties Worth 1.6 Crore Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached properties worth 1.6 crore of a drug peddler who has been involved in multiple cases in South Kashmir, police said.
The action was taken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, to intensify the drive against drug trafficking and drug addiction.
Officials said a team from the Aishmuqam police station seized properties belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, son of Mohammad Sadiq Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnaar Aishmuqam. The assets include a double-storey building and a shop—collectively valued at approximately 1.3 crore, they said.
According to police, Mushtaq has been charged under many narcotics-related offences, and the action initiated today aimed to dismantle his illegal operations.
Additionally, Police Station Anantnag attached a double-storey building and six shops in the Sadoora area of district Anantnag, belonging to Bashir Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir.
In an official statement issued here, police claimed that Bashir was a habitual offender involved in multiple narcotics cases. His seized assets are valued at around Rs 30 lakh, it said.
The action comes hours after the Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag apprehended drug peddler Gulshana, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, a resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara.
The arrest followed the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of cannabis powder from her possession.