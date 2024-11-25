ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Police Attach Properties Worth 1.6 Crore Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached properties worth 1.6 crore of a drug peddler who has been involved in multiple cases in South Kashmir, police said.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, to intensify the drive against drug trafficking and drug addiction.

Officials said a team from the Aishmuqam police station seized properties belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, son of Mohammad Sadiq Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnaar Aishmuqam. The assets include a double-storey building and a shop—collectively valued at approximately 1.3 crore, they said.

According to police, Mushtaq has been charged under many narcotics-related offences, and the action initiated today aimed to dismantle his illegal operations.