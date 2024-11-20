J-K: PDP Ready To Support ‘Political Sabotage’ Against Government, Says CM Omar Abdullah’s Advisor

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday hit out at the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing it of being ready to support the “political sabotage” against the CM Omar Abdullah-led government.
Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said that the PDP had supported the political sabotage previously and is ready to do it again.
“The PDP is doing a new drama. We will try to do what is promised in our election manifesto. They did it in 2008 and 2010, and their actions in 2016 are also well-remembered by the people. They are misleading and are trying to sow confusion in the minds of people,” he told reporters while replying to a query on PDP criticism about the government’s resolution on Article 370 tabled in the Legislative Assembly.
The PDP described the resolution passed by the assembly in its first session early this month as a “half-hearted” attempt. On the other hand, the ruling National Conference's alliance partner Congress has distanced itself from the resolution on Article 370 saying it was meant for statehood.
This has prompted NC's political opponents to target the government seeking clarification on their divergent stands.
Wani said that the PDP was not ready to see their destruction and blamed their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which allowed the J&K legislature to define “permanent residents”.
“It has been one month for the government. They are not ready to see their destruction. We would not have witnessed the last ten years of destruction if they had not allied with the BJP. They should self-introspect,” he added.
Accompanied by the Minister For Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma and the concerned MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, Wani visited Srinagar's Rainawari, where fire gutted several houses, and announced a series of relief measures for the rehabilitation of the affected families.
He announced monetary assistance of Rs 1.3 lakh under SDRF and CM special fund of Rs 1 lakh, a three-month ration, and a gas stove and cylinder for the fire-hit families.
Besides, he said that the families would be offered land and rehabilitated in the colony meant for Dal dwellers in the Rakh-e-Arth neighbourhood on the outskirts of Srinagar.
But the rehabilitation process of the Dal dwellers, according to him, was stopped in the last decade and will be started again.
“The affected families will be shifted before the winter. We will work on a scheme to make the interiors of Dal a tourist village, so they can get facilities. We are committed to rehabilitating Dal dwellers and relocating the houseboats,” Wani added.
