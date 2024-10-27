ETV Bharat / state

J-K: NC MLA Detained After Live Ammunition Recovered From Baggage At Srinagar Airport

The legislator Bashir Veeri was travelling to Jammu when security forces recovered live rounds of pistol from his baggage during checking at the Srinagar Airport.

J-K: NC MLA Detained After Live Ammunition Recovered From Baggage At Srinagar Airport
Bashir Veeri (R) sitting with CM Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Srigufwara-Bijbehara assembly constituency Bashir Ahmad Veeri was on Sunday detained at Srinagar Airport after the security staff recovered live ammunition from his baggage.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Veeri was travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, and during checking by the security forces deployed at the airport, they recovered two live rounds of pistol from his baggage.

They said that he has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is being questioned.

To recall, Veeri had defeated Iltija Mufti, daughter and media advisor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, from her home assembly constituency of Srigufwara-Bijbehara of Anantnag district, in the assembly elections.

He was proclaimed the winner with 9,770 votes. Iltija of the PDP, who was running as a first-time candidate, finished second with 23,529 votes. Sofi Yusuf of the BJP received 3,716 votes, placing third overall in the seat.

Veeri's constituency falls in the Anantnag district and has historical political significance as many famous politicians have been born in this area, including the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, his daughter Mehbooba, and Abdul Gani Shah (Veeri).

The polling in the much-awaited assembly elections was held in three phases starting from September 18, while the results were announced on October 8.

