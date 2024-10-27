ETV Bharat / state

J-K: NC MLA Detained After Live Ammunition Recovered From Baggage At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Srigufwara-Bijbehara assembly constituency Bashir Ahmad Veeri was on Sunday detained at Srinagar Airport after the security staff recovered live ammunition from his baggage.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Veeri was travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, and during checking by the security forces deployed at the airport, they recovered two live rounds of pistol from his baggage.

They said that he has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is being questioned.

To recall, Veeri had defeated Iltija Mufti, daughter and media advisor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, from her home assembly constituency of Srigufwara-Bijbehara of Anantnag district, in the assembly elections.