J-K: LeT Militant Arrested In Pulwama For Role In October 24 Attack On Non-Local

Awantipora: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant linked to an attack on a non-local labourer in Tral, Pulwama, has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. The attack took place on October 24 leaving Shubham Kumar, a labourer from Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh, injured.

He was apprehended in a joint operation by J&K Police, the Indian Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 180 Battalion, which took place in the orchards of Pinglish village under Police Station Tral, police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdur Rahman Chopan, a resident of Lurgam, Tral, was arrested with a pistol, two magazines, and 18 live rounds of ammunition, the police said.

According to the police, Chopan is being tried under FIR No. 114/2024 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Arms Act, and related provisions. He is being accused of terror-related activities, including the attack on the labourer Kumar. The initial probe also pointed towards Chopan's alleged role in terror activities in many areas of the South Kashmir region.

“This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts,” the police statement noted. They said that further investigations were underway to unearth more details, especially the extent of Chopan's network and involvement in other incidents.