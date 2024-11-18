ETV Bharat / state

J-K: LeT Militant Arrested In Pulwama For Role In October 24 Attack On Non-Local

He was apprehended in a joint operation by Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Awantipora.

J-K: LeT Militant Arrested In Pulwama For Role In October 24 Attack On Non-Local
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Awantipora: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant linked to an attack on a non-local labourer in Tral, Pulwama, has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. The attack took place on October 24 leaving Shubham Kumar, a labourer from Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh, injured.

He was apprehended in a joint operation by J&K Police, the Indian Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 180 Battalion, which took place in the orchards of Pinglish village under Police Station Tral, police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdur Rahman Chopan, a resident of Lurgam, Tral, was arrested with a pistol, two magazines, and 18 live rounds of ammunition, the police said.

According to the police, Chopan is being tried under FIR No. 114/2024 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Arms Act, and related provisions. He is being accused of terror-related activities, including the attack on the labourer Kumar. The initial probe also pointed towards Chopan's alleged role in terror activities in many areas of the South Kashmir region.

“This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts,” the police statement noted. They said that further investigations were underway to unearth more details, especially the extent of Chopan's network and involvement in other incidents.

Read More

  1. In Jobless JK, Reservation Hits Merit; Pitch For Review Grows
  2. J&K: Young Social Media Activist About to Join Militancy, Detained

Awantipora: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant linked to an attack on a non-local labourer in Tral, Pulwama, has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. The attack took place on October 24 leaving Shubham Kumar, a labourer from Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh, injured.

He was apprehended in a joint operation by J&K Police, the Indian Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 180 Battalion, which took place in the orchards of Pinglish village under Police Station Tral, police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdur Rahman Chopan, a resident of Lurgam, Tral, was arrested with a pistol, two magazines, and 18 live rounds of ammunition, the police said.

According to the police, Chopan is being tried under FIR No. 114/2024 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Arms Act, and related provisions. He is being accused of terror-related activities, including the attack on the labourer Kumar. The initial probe also pointed towards Chopan's alleged role in terror activities in many areas of the South Kashmir region.

“This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts,” the police statement noted. They said that further investigations were underway to unearth more details, especially the extent of Chopan's network and involvement in other incidents.

Read More

  1. In Jobless JK, Reservation Hits Merit; Pitch For Review Grows
  2. J&K: Young Social Media Activist About to Join Militancy, Detained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LETJKLET MILITANT ARRESTED IN PULWAMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.