ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Job Creation, Winter Preparations Dominates Omar Abdullah’s Second Cabinet Meeting In Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired the second meeting of his cabinet on Friday. Held at his residence here, it focused on critical governance issues and emphasised public welfare and administrative improvement.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech in the first assembly session. It decided to initiate departmental measures to address the pressing issue of unemployment.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology of Jammu and Kashmir Javed Rana said the chief minister described unemployment as a “grave issue” requiring immediate action.

“We will fulfil everything promised in the election manifesto. It has only been a month since our government took charge, and within the next two months, we aim to ensure visible progress, the Chief Minister assured,” Rana said.