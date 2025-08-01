ETV Bharat / state

J-K High Court Allows Pakistani Woman Rakshanda Rashid To Re-enter India

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has allowed Pakistani national Rakshanda Rashid, who had been deported in April, to re-enter India on a visitor visa, after the Union government informed the bench of an "in principle" decision to allow her return.

"Once an in-principle decision is taken by the competent authority, there is hardly any room for any doubt," said Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta during the virtual mode hearing, assuring the bench that the procedural formalities for issuing a visitor visa would now be expedited.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal was hearing two Letters Patent Appeals filed by the Union of India against a single-judge order dated June 6, 2025, which had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring Rakshanda back to India within ten days. That order, now overtaken by the new agreement between the parties, was effectively rendered null by the court's three-page order.

Rakshanda, daughter of Mohd Rashid and resident of Islamabad, had originally entered India on February 10, 1990, through Attari on a 14-day visitor visa to visit Jammu. Over time, her stay was legitimised through annual long-term visa (LTV) renewals, and she reportedly married an Indian national.

However, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April, the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked all visas of Pakistani nationals under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. On April 28, Rakshanda was served a Leave India Notice by the CID (Special Branch Jammu), directing her to exit the country by the next day.

Despite having filed a writ petition (WP(C) No.1072/2025) and seeking interim relief, Rakshanda was escorted to the Wagah-Attari border on April 29 and deported. Her petition was heard even as she was already back in Pakistan.

The single judge's ruling, which caused a stir in national security and human rights circles, directed her return, but was quickly challenged by the Centre.