ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Hazratbal Shrine Controversy Deepens As CM Omar Abdullah Opposes Arrests

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has disapproved of the arrest of people over defacement of a stone plaque with the Ashoka Emblem in the Hazratbal shrine, which has invited disappointment and criticism.

“This is wrong and should not have happened. Neither did anyone apologise for the initial mistake (installing the emblem), nor were any explanations provided,” he said, referring to the J&K Waqf Board chairperson not accepting her responsibility by erecting the emblem inside the shrine.

According to him, when the emotions of people came out in public, the anger of the administration was pushed against them.

Over 25 people were arrested by the police in Hazratbal for damaging the nameplate with the emblem. Two days after putting up the stone plaque with the national emblem on September 1, people damaged and defaced it in anger, citing the prohibition of idols and images in religious places.

Abdullah said this after taking a review of the delayed construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora. He sought to hear the reasons behind the emblem’s installation and the need behind it when such things had never occurred in Kashmir earlier.

“Today is 8th September. Sheri Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah) left this world in 1982. The Hazratbal shrine was constructed by him, but nowhere can we find his nameplate,” Abdullah added.