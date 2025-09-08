J-K: Hazratbal Shrine Controversy Deepens As CM Omar Abdullah Opposes Arrests
Abdullah said that the anger of the administration was pushed against the common people, who reacted out of emotion in public.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 8, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has disapproved of the arrest of people over defacement of a stone plaque with the Ashoka Emblem in the Hazratbal shrine, which has invited disappointment and criticism.
“This is wrong and should not have happened. Neither did anyone apologise for the initial mistake (installing the emblem), nor were any explanations provided,” he said, referring to the J&K Waqf Board chairperson not accepting her responsibility by erecting the emblem inside the shrine.
According to him, when the emotions of people came out in public, the anger of the administration was pushed against them.
Over 25 people were arrested by the police in Hazratbal for damaging the nameplate with the emblem. Two days after putting up the stone plaque with the national emblem on September 1, people damaged and defaced it in anger, citing the prohibition of idols and images in religious places.
Abdullah said this after taking a review of the delayed construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora. He sought to hear the reasons behind the emblem’s installation and the need behind it when such things had never occurred in Kashmir earlier.
“Today is 8th September. Sheri Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah) left this world in 1982. The Hazratbal shrine was constructed by him, but nowhere can we find his nameplate,” Abdullah added.
In the last year, half a dozen stone plaques were erected in the shrine by the J&K Waqf Board chairperson, drawing criticism.
J&K Waqf Board chairperson, Darakshan Andrabi, had called for slapping of PSAs and lodging of FIRs against them along with the ruling NC’s MLA, Tanvir Sadiq.
But the National Conference legislators, alongside former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, took umbrage, demanding dismissal of Andrabi from the top post.
Mufti said that they wanted to file a case against Waqf with the police against Andrabi but alleged it was not accepted at two police stations in Nigeen and Hazratbal.
“The law has been turned upside down in Kashmir. Innocent people have been arrested, but the Waqf chairperson who used the emblem inside the Hazratabal shrine is AGAINST our religion. They did this despite knowing that it is prohibited in our religion,” said Peoples Democratic Party leader and Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija Mufti.
