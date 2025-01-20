ETV Bharat / state

J&K Lieutenant Governor Takes A Pledge For Organ Donation

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to donate his organs and requested the SOTTO to add his name to the donors’ list.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Takes A Pledge For Organ Donation
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 9:06 PM IST

Jammu: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to organ donation, he took a pledge for the same today by registering on the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

He registered for organ donation on notto.abdm.gov.in

The representatives of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) Dr Elias Sharma, Nodal Officer, Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director and Irfan Ahmed Lone, Transplant Coordinator today visited the Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing a function organised by Bharatiya Jain Sansthan here yesterday, Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to donate his organs and requested the SOTTO to add his name to the donors’ list.

He had said, "For donors, organ donation provides a life-giving opportunity. Let us all join the efforts and make our valuable contribution to society through organ and tissue donation.”

Sandeep Jain, President and Monika Jain, General Secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K were also present on the occasion today.

Jammu: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to organ donation, he took a pledge for the same today by registering on the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

He registered for organ donation on notto.abdm.gov.in

The representatives of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) Dr Elias Sharma, Nodal Officer, Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director and Irfan Ahmed Lone, Transplant Coordinator today visited the Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing a function organised by Bharatiya Jain Sansthan here yesterday, Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to donate his organs and requested the SOTTO to add his name to the donors’ list.

He had said, "For donors, organ donation provides a life-giving opportunity. Let us all join the efforts and make our valuable contribution to society through organ and tissue donation.”

Sandeep Jain, President and Monika Jain, General Secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K were also present on the occasion today.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK GUV MANOJ SINHAORGAN DONATIONJK GOVERNOR ORGAN DONATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.