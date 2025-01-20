ETV Bharat / state

J&K Lieutenant Governor Takes A Pledge For Organ Donation

Jammu: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his willingness to organ donation, he took a pledge for the same today by registering on the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

He registered for organ donation on notto.abdm.gov.in

The representatives of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) Dr Elias Sharma, Nodal Officer, Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director and Irfan Ahmed Lone, Transplant Coordinator today visited the Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.