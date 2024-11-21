J-K: Four Civilians Allegedly Tortured In Army Custody In Kishtwar; Army Orders Probe

Kishtwar: Four civilians have been tortured by the army in the Chask area of the district on Friday night, locals alleged. Police said they were verifying the claims.

The victims, Mehraj-ud-Din, Mushtaq Ahmed, Abdul Kabir, and Sajjad Ahmed—all of them labourers and natives of Kwath village—allegedly received serious injuries in the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Muhammad Hussain, a former Panch of the village Kwath, said that on Thursday the four civilians of Kwath village were called by the army to its Chask camp, where they were questioned and later released. However, Hussain alleged that the civilians had received multiple injuries.

“They were called to the army camp in Chask, where they were brutally tortured and left with multiple injuries. When we spoke to the injured persons, they accused the army soldiers of beating them and were allowed to leave only after their condition deteriorated,” he said.

“While they were on the way to the hospital, army officers at Bhanderkote camp requested locals to the camp and assured them that all the expenses of the treatment of victims would be borne by the army. People accompanying them agreed, and the injured people are undergoing treatment under the army's watch,” Hussain added.

After the incident, SSP Kishtwar, senior officers of the Army’s 9-sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army, and officials of civil administration also visited the camp and assured all possible help to the victims.

When contacted by SSP Kishtwar Javed Iqbal, he said, “We are verifying the matter.” For the last few months, militant activities have increased in the higher reaches of the Chatroo and Mughal Maidan areas, and the army also lost a junior commissioned officer besides injuries to a few other soldiers.

However, militants managed to flee from the area and are yet to be traced. Security forces have taken several steps to trace militants and dismantle their network, but apart from zeroing in a few overground workers, nothing much has been done.

The Army has ordered a probe into the incident.

The White Knight Corps in a post on X stated, "Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar Sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November 2024. There are some reports on the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow-up action will be ensured. Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored."

