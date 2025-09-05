J-K: Former District Judge Wins 11-Year Legal Battle To Clear Name After Forced Retirement

ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar: For more than three decades, Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi presided over courtrooms in Jammu and Kashmir, weighing evidence and delivering verdicts. But in 2014, two months before his scheduled retirement, he found himself on the other side of the bench, abruptly shown the door through an order of compulsory retirement.

On Thursday (September 4), the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh set aside that decision, ruling that the process had been flawed and that Qureshi should be deemed to have retired naturally at the age of 60.

Qureshi's judicial career began in 1983 when he was appointed as a munsiff, or judicial magistrate. He rose through the ranks to become a district and sessions judge, earning promotion to the selection grade in 2010 after being rated “outstanding” for two consecutive years.

But in January 2014, just weeks before his 60th birthday, the government ordered his compulsory retirement on the recommendation of the High Court. The decision cited his “loss of continued utility” in service.

The respondents in their response filed before the court had submitted that “In terms of Rules 21 & 24 of the Rules of 2009, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir is required to assess the judicial officers for their continued utility in service beyond the age of 50, 55, 58 years... sanction has been granted by the respondent based on the recommendations made by the Full Court, which have binding effect and accordingly, formal order of compulsory retirement was issued by the respondent.”

“The Full Court in its meeting held on June 3, 2013, assessed the performance of Muzaffar Iqbal (petitioner herein), Brij Mohan Gupta and Shakti Kumar Gupta, District and Sessions Judges for their continued utility in service on their attaining the age of 58 and 55 years respectively,” the respondents had submitted in the Court.

They had further submitted, “...Court after evaluating the record, ACRs, work done statements and other matters/record of these three officers, recommended that these three District Judges be retired compulsorily in the public interest as they have lost their continued utility in service beyond the age of 58 years in case of Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi (petitioner ) and Brij Mohan Gupta and beyond the age of 55 years in case of Shakti Kumar Gupta.”

“Accordingly, the Registrar General vide communication No. 3271/GS dated June 11, 2013, requested that the order retiring Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi, Brij Mohan Gupta and Shakti Kumar Gupta, District Judges, compulsorily in the public interest be issued. The recommendation of the High Court regarding compulsory retirement of the aforesaid judicial officers was accordingly submitted before the Cabinet, and the Cabinet vide its decision dated November 29, 2013, approved the same.”

“...the petitioner was further allowed to remain in service till January 1, 2014, when the order of compulsory retirement of the petitioner was issued by the respondent No. 1 (State of J&K),” the court noted. “It is evident that the order of premature retirement of the petitioner was issued on the premise that the petitioner had lost his continued utility in service beyond the age of 58 years, but by that time, the petitioner had only two months left for attaining the age of superannuation.”

Qureshi challenged the order, arguing that his performance had been unfairly judged based on incomplete records and that the process should have been concluded before he turned 58.

Senior Advocate Z A Qureshi, Counsel for the petitioner (Muzaffar Qureshi), argued that an exercise to determine the utility of the petitioner as a judicial officer to continue in the service was required to be undertaken by the High Court before the petitioner attained the age of 58 years.

"As per the requisite standard prescribed for assessing the utility of a member of the judicial service for continuing in the service beyond 58 years. So far as the petitioner is concerned, the said exercise was undertaken by the respondent No. 2 when only eight months were left for the petitioner to attain the age of superannuation and in fact, the petitioner has been SWP No. 132/2014 compulsorily retired just before less than two months of his superannuation,” Advocate Qureshi argued in the Court.