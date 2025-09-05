J-K: Former District Judge Wins 11-Year Legal Battle To Clear Name After Forced Retirement

The High Court quashed Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi’s 2014 'forced' retirement, ruling on procedural lapses.
Srinagar: For more than three decades, Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi presided over courtrooms in Jammu and Kashmir, weighing evidence and delivering verdicts. But in 2014, two months before his scheduled retirement, he found himself on the other side of the bench, abruptly shown the door through an order of compulsory retirement.
On Thursday (September 4), the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh set aside that decision, ruling that the process had been flawed and that Qureshi should be deemed to have retired naturally at the age of 60.
Qureshi's judicial career began in 1983 when he was appointed as a munsiff, or judicial magistrate. He rose through the ranks to become a district and sessions judge, earning promotion to the selection grade in 2010 after being rated “outstanding” for two consecutive years.
But in January 2014, just weeks before his 60th birthday, the government ordered his compulsory retirement on the recommendation of the High Court. The decision cited his “loss of continued utility” in service.
The respondents in their response filed before the court had submitted that “In terms of Rules 21 & 24 of the Rules of 2009, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir is required to assess the judicial officers for their continued utility in service beyond the age of 50, 55, 58 years... sanction has been granted by the respondent based on the recommendations made by the Full Court, which have binding effect and accordingly, formal order of compulsory retirement was issued by the respondent.”
“The Full Court in its meeting held on June 3, 2013, assessed the performance of Muzaffar Iqbal (petitioner herein), Brij Mohan Gupta and Shakti Kumar Gupta, District and Sessions Judges for their continued utility in service on their attaining the age of 58 and 55 years respectively,” the respondents had submitted in the Court.
They had further submitted, “...Court after evaluating the record, ACRs, work done statements and other matters/record of these three officers, recommended that these three District Judges be retired compulsorily in the public interest as they have lost their continued utility in service beyond the age of 58 years in case of Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi (petitioner ) and Brij Mohan Gupta and beyond the age of 55 years in case of Shakti Kumar Gupta.”
“Accordingly, the Registrar General vide communication No. 3271/GS dated June 11, 2013, requested that the order retiring Muzaffar Iqbal Qureshi, Brij Mohan Gupta and Shakti Kumar Gupta, District Judges, compulsorily in the public interest be issued. The recommendation of the High Court regarding compulsory retirement of the aforesaid judicial officers was accordingly submitted before the Cabinet, and the Cabinet vide its decision dated November 29, 2013, approved the same.”
“...the petitioner was further allowed to remain in service till January 1, 2014, when the order of compulsory retirement of the petitioner was issued by the respondent No. 1 (State of J&K),” the court noted. “It is evident that the order of premature retirement of the petitioner was issued on the premise that the petitioner had lost his continued utility in service beyond the age of 58 years, but by that time, the petitioner had only two months left for attaining the age of superannuation.”
Qureshi challenged the order, arguing that his performance had been unfairly judged based on incomplete records and that the process should have been concluded before he turned 58.
Senior Advocate Z A Qureshi, Counsel for the petitioner (Muzaffar Qureshi), argued that an exercise to determine the utility of the petitioner as a judicial officer to continue in the service was required to be undertaken by the High Court before the petitioner attained the age of 58 years.
"As per the requisite standard prescribed for assessing the utility of a member of the judicial service for continuing in the service beyond 58 years. So far as the petitioner is concerned, the said exercise was undertaken by the respondent No. 2 when only eight months were left for the petitioner to attain the age of superannuation and in fact, the petitioner has been SWP No. 132/2014 compulsorily retired just before less than two months of his superannuation,” Advocate Qureshi argued in the Court.
He has further argued that the petitioner was granted selection grade only in the year 2010 on the basis of merit and efficiency, and for the years 2008 and 2009. “...the performance of the petitioner was outstanding, but simply by placing the reliance on the performance for the year 2010 and considering the same performance for the two subsequent years, when the ACRs were not recorded by the concerned Administrative Judge, the petitioner could not have been compulsorily retired.”
Advocate Qureshi also submitted that "the petitioner had submitted work done statements for the years 2011 and 2012, but through no fault of his, the ACRs were not recorded by the administrative judge; as such, the petitioner cannot be penalised for the same."
However, Advocate Aatir Javid Kawoosa, counsel for the respondent, argued that "as the ACRs of the petitioner for the years 2011 and 2012 could not be prepared, ACRs for the year 2010, where the petitioner had obtained an average rating, were considered for the years 2011 and 2012 as well, as per the mandate of the Resolution of the Full Court and High Court guidelines, which the petitioner has not challenged."
He has further submitted that "another judicial officer, who was also ordered to be retired prematurely along with the petitioner, had challenged the order of his compulsory retirement, but the Supreme Court upheld the same in the case titled, "Shakti Kumar Gupta vs State of J&K".
While agreeing with Qureshi's counsel, the division bench of Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Wasim Sadiq Nargal, in its 15-page order, observed that the authorities had acted in breach of mandatory rules. "The mandate of the Rules is required to be strictly followed in its letter and spirit, as the belated compliance of the provisions would defeat the very purpose and intent behind the provisions. In this case, the mandate of the Rules has been observed more in breach," the court said.
The bench further said, "It was contended by advocate Kawoosa that in the case of Shakti Kumar Gupta (supra), the order of compulsory retirement was upheld by the Supreme Court. We have examined the judgment rendered by the Supreme Court of India. We find that ... Court has not accepted the action of the High Court in rating the work of the petitioner as average for the years 2010, 2011 and 2012 based on report of the year 2009, as the ACRs of said judicial officer for the year 2009 were not rightly prepared but has upheld the compulsory retirement of the said Judicial Officer after taking into consideration the various complaints against him and his conduct."
"In Brij Mohan Gupta's case, exercise to determine the continued utility in service was undertaken and completed before he attained the age of 58 years. Therefore, it cannot be said that the case of the petitioner is identical to that of Shakti Kumar Gupta, who too was retired prematurely along with the petitioner."
The bench further said, "The record produced by the registry reveals that the petitioner had sent work done statements for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013, but without judgments, and it appears that it was because of this reason; ACRs were not recorded by the Administrative Judge for those years."
"Be that as it may, this court in absence of assessment of the work performed by the petitioner by the concerned administrative judge, cannot comment upon the same and as such this ground cannot form the basis for showing indulgence," the bench observed while adding, "But equally true is that the resolution dated June 3, 2013 which formed the basis for grading the performance of the petitioner for two subsequent years based on ACR of previous year, was not in existence in the year 2012, when the continued utility of the petitioner beyond the age of 58 years was to be determined, before he attained the age of 58 years."
The judges also noted the absence of any stains on Qureshi's reputation. "After examining the record, we find that there are no allegations of corruption or otherwise against the petitioner and his integrity was never doubtful," the judgment recorded.
The bench further said, "The writ petition is allowed, and the Government Order No. 08-LD(A) of 2014 dated January 1, 2014, issued by the respondent No. 1, as well as communication No. 3271/GS dated June 11, 2013, of the respondent No. 2, are set aside. As a necessary corollary, the petitioner shall be deemed to have been retired on attaining the age of 60 years."
