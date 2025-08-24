ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Flood-Like Situation In Parts Of Jammu After Heavy Rains; Vital Bridge Collapses In Kathua

Crucial bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway collapsed following heavy overnight rains in Jammu and Kashmir. ( PTI )

Srinagar/Jammu: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life across several districts. Many low-lying areas of the Jammu Division also witnessed a flood-like situation following the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert for all districts, predicting rainfall and thunderstorms. It also warned of potential cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, urging residents to avoid rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas.

According to officials, heavy rains caused damage to a crucial bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and across the Sahar Khad stream in Kathua district, prompting the authorities to stop traffic on both bridges across the stream.

Vital bridge on Sahar Khad stream collapsed In Kathua district following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Rajesh Sharma, who reached the spot for inspection, said one of the bridges had suffered major damage, while the second also showed signs of weakness. “The old bridge has developed significant damage. There was also some doubt about the condition of the new one. We have immediately closed it as a precautionary measure,” he said.

The traffic has been diverted through an alternate route while the highway authorities and their engineers are checking the bridge.

Amid heavy rainfall and flooding, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a high alert and directed all concerned departments to remain vigilant. A spokesperson of the government said the Chief Minister has emphasised close coordination among departments, ensuring that control rooms remain fully functional and responsive.

“The Chief Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the line departments to monitor the evolving situation. He said that special priority is being given to clearing waterlogged areas, restoring drainage systems, and ensuring the immediate resumption of essential services, including drinking water supply and electricity in the affected regions,” the spokesperson said.