J-K: Flood-Like Situation In Parts Of Jammu After Heavy Rains; Vital Bridge Collapses In Kathua

Srinagar/Jammu: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life across several districts. Many low-lying areas of the Jammu Division also witnessed a flood-like situation following the downpour.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert for all districts, predicting rainfall and thunderstorms. It also warned of potential cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, urging residents to avoid rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas.
According to officials, heavy rains caused damage to a crucial bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and across the Sahar Khad stream in Kathua district, prompting the authorities to stop traffic on both bridges across the stream.
Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Rajesh Sharma, who reached the spot for inspection, said one of the bridges had suffered major damage, while the second also showed signs of weakness. “The old bridge has developed significant damage. There was also some doubt about the condition of the new one. We have immediately closed it as a precautionary measure,” he said.
The traffic has been diverted through an alternate route while the highway authorities and their engineers are checking the bridge.
Amid heavy rainfall and flooding, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a high alert and directed all concerned departments to remain vigilant. A spokesperson of the government said the Chief Minister has emphasised close coordination among departments, ensuring that control rooms remain fully functional and responsive.
“The Chief Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the line departments to monitor the evolving situation. He said that special priority is being given to clearing waterlogged areas, restoring drainage systems, and ensuring the immediate resumption of essential services, including drinking water supply and electricity in the affected regions,” the spokesperson said.
Chief Minister has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert, as heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several residential areas of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers & nallahs flowing above danger mark. Control rooms are active & CM Office is in touch with…— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 24, 2025
The Chief Minister has appealed to the public to remain cautious and cooperate with the administration as necessary safety and relief measures are being taken.
The heavy rains inundated several areas of Jammu city, with floodwaters entering homes in Janipur, Roop Nagar, Talab Tilloo, Jewel Chowk, New Plot, and Sanjay Nagar. Boundary walls of houses collapsed, while nearly a dozen vehicles were swept away in flash floods, officials said.
Authorities issued advisories urging people to stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone zones as the weather department forecast moderate to intense rainfall until August 27, with possibilities of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in higher reaches.
In Jammu, at least 50 students were trapped in the hostel of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) located on Canal Road near Bakshi Nagar due to waterlogging. They were evacuated to safety in a joint operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police after floodwaters submerged the ground floor of the hostel complex, officials said.
As per official statistics, Jammu recorded 190.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. This is the second-highest downpour for the month of August in the last 100 years. The highest remains 228.6 mm, recorded on August 5, 1926, while the previous second-highest was 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.
Udhampur recorded the second highest with 144.2 mm, followed by Katra at 115 mm, Samba at 109 mm, and Kathua at 90.2 mm. Srinagar, the summer capital, received 13.5 mm of rainfall.
Despite the heavy rains, the 250-km crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway remained open for traffic. On the other hand, landslides forced the closure of the Mughal road connecting Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as the Sinthan road linking Kishtwar and Doda with Anantnag.
According to officials, major rivers and streams, including the Basantar in Samba, the Ujh and Ravi in Kathua, the Chenab in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Jammu, and the Tawi in Udhampur and Jammu, swelled dangerously, prompting the administration to put disaster response teams and local police on alert.(With inputs from Mohd Ashraf, Mir Farhat and agencies)
