J&K DGP Reviews Security, Calls For Stronger Coordination And Vigilance

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar. The meeting was aimed to assess the current security situation, counter-terrorism measures, and crime control, J&K Police said in a statement.

According to the statement, senior officers, including IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, range DIGs, and district SSPs, attended the meeting, where the DGP emphasised enhanced coordination between districts to improve intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness.

Prabhat directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas, and to expedite investigations with strong legal follow-ups in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the statement said.