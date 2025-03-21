J&K DGP Reviews Security, Calls For Stronger Coordination And Vigilance

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar. The meeting was aimed to assess the current security situation, counter-terrorism measures, and crime control, J&K Police said in a statement.
According to the statement, senior officers, including IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, range DIGs, and district SSPs, attended the meeting, where the DGP emphasised enhanced coordination between districts to improve intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness.
Prabhat directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas, and to expedite investigations with strong legal follow-ups in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the statement said.
The DGP also discussed the growing challenge of narco-terrorism and ordered intensified efforts against drug smuggling networks linked to terror funding.Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and criminal activities, Prabhat urged officers to remain alert and work in synergy, the statement added.
The meeting comes a day after Prabhat urged people to approach the police without any hesitation. On Wednesday while hosting a maiden grievance Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir since he assumed the charge last year, the DGP encouraged citizens to maintain open communication with the police and assured them that their concerns.