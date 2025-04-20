ETV Bharat / state

J&K: 2 Killed In Lightning Strike In Reasi; Gusty Winds Damage Over 100 Houses In Rajouri

Two women, identified as Shahnaz Begum and Rasheed Ahmad, lost their lives when lightning hit their Dharhote village in Arnas area on Saturday evening.

J&K: 2 Killed In Lightning Strike In Reasi; Gusty Winds Damage Over 100 Houses In Rajouri
Lightning flashes amids dark clouds in the sky over the Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Saturday (PTI)
Published : April 20, 2025

Jammu: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another woman sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

They said that over 100 houses suffered damage due to gusty winds in the Rajouri district.

Two women, identified as Shahnaz Begum and Rasheed Ahmad, lost their lives when lightning hit their Dharhote village in Arnas area of Reasi late Saturday evening, the officials said.

Another woman -- Gulzara Begum -- was also injured in the incident, which also resulted in nearly 50 sheep and goats, they added.

In another incident, over 100 residential houses suffered minor to partial damage after high-velocity winds swept Kalakote in Rajouri district.

Confirming the damage, Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tanveer told PTI that the gusty winds swept away the rooftops of the majority of the residential houses.

However, there was no report of any casualties, he said, adding the district administration has mobilised its resources to provide relief to the affected population. (With inputs from agencies).

