J-K Administration Withdraws Order About Imposition Of Night Curfew In Areas Near IB In Samba

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the press note within hours of its release.

Representational Image (PTI)
By PTI

Published : August 13, 2025 at 9:05 AM IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn an order about the imposition of a night curfew in areas up to two kilometres from the International Border in Samba district.

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the press note within hours of its release.

"The Press Note titled 'Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security' may kindly be treated as withdrawn and may not be carried," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement here.

Earlier, quoting an order issued by Samba Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan, the DIPR said the administration took the decision to impose curfew in border areas of Samba after talking to various stakeholders in the security establishment.

The fresh imposition of night curfew was done to support Border Security Force (BSF) operations and strengthen security, it had said. According to the earlier order, the restrictions will be in place daily from 10 pm to 5 am for the next two months, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The decision was taken in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours," the order had said.

The Sanyal belt of Samba district had witnessed an encounter in May this year in which four policemen were killed and three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured.

