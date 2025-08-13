ETV Bharat / state

J-K Administration Withdraws Order About Imposition Of Night Curfew In Areas Near IB In Samba

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn an order about the imposition of a night curfew in areas up to two kilometres from the International Border in Samba district.

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the press note within hours of its release.

"The Press Note titled 'Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security' may kindly be treated as withdrawn and may not be carried," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement here.

Earlier, quoting an order issued by Samba Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan, the DIPR said the administration took the decision to impose curfew in border areas of Samba after talking to various stakeholders in the security establishment.