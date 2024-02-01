Loading...

Jammu and Kashmir Administration transfers 230 Bureaucrats

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

In a major administrative order issued late Wednesday, jammu and Kashmir administration it transferred 230 bureaucrats including two IAS and IFS officers on Thursday. This is the third reshuffle in the police and administration since Atal Dulloo took over as Chief Secretary in Dec 2023.

IAS officer Pardeep Kumar has been transferred from Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J-K and posted as secretary in the Forest department.
IFS officer Alok Kumar Maurya has been repatriated to the department of Forest, Ecology and Environment from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board.

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers Asif Hamid Khan, Vivek Sharma, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sajad Hussain have been posted as member J-K Special Tribunal, Secretary in the Agriculture Production department, Secretary in the Social Welfare department and Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department respectively.

This is the third major reshuffle in the police and administration since Atal Dulloo took over as chief secretary in December last year. On January 28, a major reshuffle was carried out in the police department in which 75 officers, including 30 IPS officers were transferred.

