J-K: 1884 Census Data, Old Govt Records Major Attraction At World Heritage Week Exhibition In Srinagar

Srinagar: World Heritage Week is being celebrated globally. In this regard, various programs and events are being organised across the country, including Jammu and Kasmir.
On the occasion, the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, J&K, has organised a special exhibition at the Old Assembly Complex, Srinagar, which features ancient artefacts and manuscripts, reflecting the glorious past of the ancient culture and civilisation of the region. Apart from this, ancient manuscripts and manuscripts related to Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism are also on display.
The special attraction of the six-day exhibition is the official records and files of the Maharaja's era. The records include documents related to historic decisions taken from time to time in the state.
The 1884 census file of Jammu and Kashmir is also kept here for observation. Along with this, important administrative records of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the old times and other materials are also part of the exhibition.
On this occasion, the concerned department has kept many other rare and priceless artefacts related to history and culture for the children to observe. On the other hand, there are also manuscripts written on Kashmiri paper with pure gold and black ink in the old days, which everyone is amazed to see.
“The centuries-old rare artefacts kept in the exhibition give the new generations a reflection into the past. Not only children but adults should also come here for observation,” said Muhammad Athar Samoon, a surveyor.
Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Mushtaq Ahmed Beigh, said that the department was working to preserve ancient manuscripts and taking steps to protect and maintain places, buildings, and other archaeological sites of historical importance.
“The department has implemented several new projects to promote heritage tourism. We are also targeting to complete 25 heritage projects slated for 2025. The objective is to additionally improve the region’s historical offerings and make these sites accessible to both locals and tourists alike,” he said.
“We have also started 35 new projects to upgrade religious tourism, focusing on mosques, temples, shrines, and other sites. Furthermore, 72 additional projects are expected to launch next year. The restoration of Khanqah-e-Naqshband Sahib and the historic Aali Masjid is among the major projects,” he explained.
