ETV Bharat / state

J-K: 1884 Census Data, Old Govt Records Major Attraction At World Heritage Week Exhibition In Srinagar

Srinagar: World Heritage Week is being celebrated globally. In this regard, various programs and events are being organised across the country, including Jammu and Kasmir.

On the occasion, the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, J&K, has organised a special exhibition at the Old Assembly Complex, Srinagar, which features ancient artefacts and manuscripts, reflecting the glorious past of the ancient culture and civilisation of the region. Apart from this, ancient manuscripts and manuscripts related to Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism are also on display.

The special attraction of the six-day exhibition is the official records and files of the Maharaja's era. The records include documents related to historic decisions taken from time to time in the state.

The 1884 census file of Jammu and Kashmir is also kept here for observation. Along with this, important administrative records of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the old times and other materials are also part of the exhibition.

On this occasion, the concerned department has kept many other rare and priceless artefacts related to history and culture for the children to observe. On the other hand, there are also manuscripts written on Kashmiri paper with pure gold and black ink in the old days, which everyone is amazed to see.