J&K Govt's Rs 1000 Monthly Assistance Comes With A Catch; Elderly, Widows Face Verification Hurdles

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have streamlined the social welfare scheme in which elderly citizens and widows are given a monthly assistance of Rs 1000. However, this paltry amount, which is transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, has not come easy for them, though. It has taken months for each beneficiary to register and link his account with Aadhar to avail of one thousand rupees.

For Ghulam Nabi, an elderly man in Kashmir, the assistance is yet to reach his bank account as his application was rejected twice in the last two years. Nabi said he applied again three months before, and his account has now been verified, but the amount is yet to come.

“It was no less than climbing a hilltop for me. In the last two years, I have knocked on the tehsil social welfare office, Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch, and Aadhar centre to verify my documents. It took almost three years to complete the exercise,” he told ETV Bharat.

The Jammu and Kashmir government launched a “wedding out” exercise two years ago to verify the beneficiaries by asking them to link their bank accounts with Aadhar cards.

This exercise created a hue and cry in the Union Territory among the old-aged citizens, widows, women in distress, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and transgenders who had to toil hard moving to social welfare offices, banks, and Aadhar Centres to verify their accounts.

The social welfare department provides financial support to citizens who are 60 years and above in the case of males and 55 years or above in the case of females with meagre sources of income.

It took months for the beneficiaries to verify their accounts and get financial support.

“Assistance is now coming directly into our accounts, but the instalments are not seamless. This month we got the one-month assistance after four months. Three months are pending,” Ghulam Hassan, a PwD beneficiary, told ETV Bharat.

He said the verification process was very cumbersome, and it took months to streamline the accounts and update them. “Imagine our difficulty moving from social welfare offices to banks and Aadhar Centers. It was a nightmare for us,” he said.

Hassan added that the government streamlined the transfer of assistance, but it didn't provide the support for those months that went into verification of beneficiaries.