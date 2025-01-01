ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers Rs 4.72 Crore; Crackdowns On Investment, Fake SIM Cards Scam

Srinagar: The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone here recovered Rs 4.72 crore that had been taken from victims of different online frauds in 2024, officials announced on Wednesday, adding that the seized funds returned to their legitimate owners.

“This noteworthy achievement reflects Cyber Police Kashmir's dedication to combating cybercrime and protecting citizens from financial harm,” a senior police official said.

Officials highlighted the resolution of 577 complaints filed through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and an additional 1,700 miscellaneous grievances. "In 2024, 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered by the unit, with 10 cases charge-sheeted and forwarded to courts for judicial proceedings."

"The Cyber Police were able to dismantle criminal networks by cracking down on 1,833 fake SIM cards connected to internet offences. In addition, 150 stolen cell phones valued at lakhs of rupees were traced and returned to their owners," officials said.

The Cyber Police also placed a high priority on educating people about cyber hazards in addition to enforcing the law. Workshops were held at government offices, universities, and schools to raise awareness of cyber threats and encourage safe internet usage.

"Public education is critical to preventing cybercrime," according to the official. "Our workshops aim to arm citizens with knowledge about emerging cyber threats and how to stay protected online."

According to the officials, scammers continue to use social media sites like Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp as common methods to trick unwary people into falling for their tricks. Google's advertising platform and other services were also accused of enabling cross-border targeted advertising.

"One of the most pervasive scams, known as the Pig Butchering Scam or Investment Scam, is a global issue. These schemes often involve money laundering and cyber slavery, preying on vulnerable groups like unemployed youths, students, housewives, and financially distressed individuals," the official said.

"Victims are often deceived into investing large sums of money, sometimes borrowed, leading to significant financial losses. We are tackling this too. The scale and sophistication of these scams demand robust countermeasures," the official added.