J&K: Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Kashmir Raids; Charas, Ganja Seized

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in the summer capital and the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Two drug peddlers, namely Milad Bashir Bhat and Toyab Ahmad Sheikh Shafi Sheikh—both from Kawdara—were arrested by the police at Budgeer Kawdara crossing after laying a naka to trap them, they said in an official statement.

“During a search, about 16 grams of a charas-like substance and 210 grams of a ganja-like substance were recovered from their possession. In this connection, case FIR No. 53/2024 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station MR Gunj, and investigation into the matter has been initiated,” it reads.

In a similar operation, a police team from Police Post Warpora under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir and SHO Police Station Sopore apprehended a drug peddler, namely Showkat Ahmad Dar of Reban, during naka checking at Dangerpora crossing.