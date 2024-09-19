ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Youth Stuck In Russia-Ukraine War Zone Returns After 9 Months, Thanks PM Modi, Owaisi

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): A Kashmiri youth who was stuck in the Russian-Ukraine war has returned home after nearly nine months in the war zone. His family and friends were jubilant to see him back and alive.

Speaking to ETV Bharat the survivor, Azad Yousf Kumar of Poshwan village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his safe return and expressed gratitude for the PM's efforts.

"The last nine months were full of misery and pain for me. However, it was Modi ji’s Russia visit that helped me reach home safely,” he said.

Azad also appreciated the efforts by the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his help during his journey back home.

Azad said he was allegedly lured into a high-paying job in Russia by an agency but the offer turned into a trap later, trapping him in the war zone.

“I came across a YouTube channel ‘Baba Vlogs’ run by Mumbai resident Faisal Khan that promised jobs in Russia as security helpers. It came with an initial offer of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 monthly salary with a possibility of increase to Rs 1 lakh,” Azad said.