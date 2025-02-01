ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In South Kashmir; Charas, Brown Sugar Seized

Anantnag: Continuing its crackdown on the drug menace, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

According to a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson, Mattan Police Station in south Kashmir received specific information from reliable sources that Hilal Ahmad Wani, son of Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Kralgund, Brah Mattan was "involved in drug peddling" and has hoarded a large quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and an investigation was launched. A police team, accompanied by an Executive Magistrate, raided the house and recovered approximately four kg of charas powder, the police spokesperson said, adding, that the accused was arrested, and the contraband was seized. He said that further investigation is underway.