J&K: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In South Kashmir; Charas, Brown Sugar Seized

J&K Police arrested two drug peddlers in south Kashmir, seizing 4 kg of charas and 14 grams of brown sugar in two separate operations.

Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag (Photo Courtesy: J&K Police)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 8:55 PM IST

Anantnag: Continuing its crackdown on the drug menace, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

According to a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson, Mattan Police Station in south Kashmir received specific information from reliable sources that Hilal Ahmad Wani, son of Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Kralgund, Brah Mattan was "involved in drug peddling" and has hoarded a large quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and an investigation was launched. A police team, accompanied by an Executive Magistrate, raided the house and recovered approximately four kg of charas powder, the police spokesperson said, adding, that the accused was arrested, and the contraband was seized. He said that further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, a police team from Sangam, during a 'naka' checking at Tulkhan crossing, apprehended Saber Ahmad Sheikh, son of Roni Sheikh, a resident of Delhi. A personal search led to the recovery of 14 grams of brown sugar from his possession. A case was registered at Bijbehara Police Station, and the accused was taken into custody, police added.

Anantnag Police reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the drug menace from society, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

