J&K: Training Of 50 First-Time MLAs Begins Ahead Of First Budget Session Of UT Assembly

Jammu: A comprehensive three-day training program for the newly elected MLAs began here on Thursday ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s inaugural budget session.
Organized by the assembly secretariat in collaboration with PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat, the program aims to acquaint the members with legislative procedures, budget review and governance practices.
The inaugural event was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and and senior officers.
The orientation is being held to help the newly elected members effectively discharge their onerous responsibilities of meeting the aspirations of the people.
The first 90-member Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was constituted on October 8, 2024. Currently, it has eighty-eight (88) members, of which, fifty (50) members are first-time elected to the House.
The program will feature discussions by eminent Parliamentarians like Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairperson, Committee on Estimates; NK Premachandran and Dr Satayapal Singh, former Members of Lok Sabha.
“The subjects to be discussed and deliberated during the programme included Legislative Processes, Budgetary Process, Executive Accountability through Questions, Committee System and Information Support to Legislators, Do’s and Don’ts for an Effective Legislator and a session on NEVA,” reads an official statement.
“The insights gained through these lectures will provide the newly elected members with a deep understanding of the workings of the legislature and the responsibility they carry as elected representatives. The lectures will also be co-hosted by Senior Officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” it adds.
The programme is expected to enhance the capacity of MLAs to significantly contribute to policy formulation and ensure its effective implementation for the greater good of the Union Territory.
