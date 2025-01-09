ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Training Of 50 First-Time MLAs Begins Ahead Of First Budget Session Of UT Assembly

MLAs of ruling National Conference posing after winning their seats in recently held assembly polls ( File Photo ANI )

Jammu: A comprehensive three-day training program for the newly elected MLAs began here on Thursday ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s inaugural budget session.

Organized by the assembly secretariat in collaboration with PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat, the program aims to acquaint the members with legislative procedures, budget review and governance practices.

The inaugural event was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and and senior officers.

The orientation is being held to help the newly elected members effectively discharge their onerous responsibilities of meeting the aspirations of the people.

The first 90-member Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was constituted on October 8, 2024. Currently, it has eighty-eight (88) members, of which, fifty (50) members are first-time elected to the House.