J&K Govt to approach High Court against termination of Ayushman Bharat contract by IFFCO-TOKIO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The State Health Agency of Jammu and Kashmir government will approach the High Court against termination of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Golden card scheme) contract by IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company a year ahead of its three-year term that could impact the healthcare services of patients in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SHA, Sanjiv M. Gadkar told ETV Bharat that the SHA will file an appeal before the Division bench of the High Court against the dismissal of its petition by the Single Bench of the High Court earlier this month."We are approaching the High Court to file a review petition on Single Bench order so that the patients are not affected,", Gadkar said.

IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company has a three year agreement with Jammu and Kashmir's SHA for providing free healthcare services to patients with empanelled private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The company in November last year prematurely terminated the contract after two years despite requests by the SHA to continue the contract.

When the company refused the requests of SHA, the latter filed a petition in the High Court seeking stay on the termination of the contract where the single bench of Justice Waseem Sangral dismissed the petition on 2 February. The dismissal paved the way for IFFCO-TOKIO to exit from the scheme. Golden card holders are worried that the SHA may remove four basic surgeries including appendicitis, hemorrhoid, gall bladder and fissure to reduce payment costs.

CEO SHA said that all treatment facilities being given to patients under the scheme will continue till the High Court gives a final decision. “The empaneled private hospitals will continue to deliver services to patients till the IFFCO-TOKIO contract continues,” he said. Hospitals managers whose services are empanelled with the ABPMJAY say that the exit will mean the patients cannot avail the free healthcare services as the absence of an insurer will stop their claims and payments to the hospitals.

Secretary Health and Medical Education Syed Abid Rashid told ETV Bharat that the department is making efforts to ensure that patient care is not affected. "We are seized of the matter and are working on it so that the patient care is not hit," Shah said.