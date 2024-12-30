J&K: Srinagar Records 600 Fire Incidents in 2024, Rs 23 Crore In Losses

Srinagar: The 2024 fire outbreaks in Srinagar caused a great deal of damage, affecting assets worth over Rs 700 crore and causing property losses of around Rs 23 crore. Officials caution that the issue may worsen during the peak winter months when using heating appliances greatly raises the risk of a fire.

By November of this year, 600 fire incidents had been registered in Srinagar, according to data from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. At least two dozen firefighters, including several based in Srinagar, have been injured as a result of these incidents, which have also caused significant property losses throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the Rs 700 crore worth of property involved in fire incidents, the department managed to save assets valued at Rs 677 crore. "Our teams have been working relentlessly to minimise losses," an official said while referring to the rising incidents of forest fires in Srinagar. The official described the eight recorded forest fire incidents as "noteworthy" given the area's geography and the city's little forest cover.

As part of heightened efforts to avoid fire incidents, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has held over 300 awareness programs around Srinagar this year. "These initiatives focused on fire safety and precautionary measures," said Aqib Hussain Mir, assistant director of the department. "We have specifically engaged women and families, who are often the first responders during such events, through outreach in schools and community activities. Since winter is well underway and heating appliances are continually in use, we are often issuing advice to ensure safety."

Mir also underlined how important it is to remain on guard at night since that's when most fire incidents occur. "Neglecting to switch off heating devices is one of the primary causes of fires," he stated. To address this, the department has planned an additional 60 to 80 awareness-raising events for the following months.

Authorities also point to extended dry weather as the reason for the recent increase in forest fires. Even though Srinagar doesn't have many wooded areas, the increasing number of these incidents is alarming. Particularly as winter temperatures drop and the use of heating devices increases, the department continues to strongly advise citizens to adhere to fire safety regulations. "Adhering to safety advisories can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents," Mir stated.