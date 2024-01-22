J&K: Special prayers to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration held at Srinagar's Shankaracharya temple

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the new Ram Lalla idol was on Monday consecrated in a grand ceremony at the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resonance of the mega event echoed across the nation as the devotees tuned in to witness the occasion on television, and special prayers were conducted at various temples.

One such event to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration was held at the iconic Shankaracharya temple nestled on the Zabarwan hills here in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Devotees, both from the minuscule Hindu population in the region and tourists, flock the Shankaracharya temple to participate in the special prayers organized to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The prayers were followed by a 'langar', where the devotees were served with 'prasad' and a free meal. Vidhu Sharma, the organizer of the event at Shankaracharya temple, expressed the significance of the day, stating, "This is a big day as Ram Lala is going to be back at his birthplace in Ayodhya. We have made arrangements for the devotees here. Everyone will receive 'prasad' and 'langar' at Shankaracharya temple."

Over the significance of the special prayers, Sharma said, "We prayed for the prosperity of the region. No mother should lose her child”. “We also prayed for the end of the dry spell in the region, which has caused water scarcity. I feel the region will witness snowfall after January 26,"Sharma said while referring to the prediction of the local Meteorological Department about snowfall from the said date.

Devotees from Punjab and various parts of India who participated in the special prayers expressed their joy over the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya. They also conveyed satisfaction with the arrangements made at the Shankaracharya temple. In addition to Shankaracharya temple, prayers were also held at the Hanuman temple on the banks of the Jhelum river in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar.

A havan was organized at the Sun temple in Mattan area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, as devotees prayed for peace and prosperity in Kashmir. Later in the evening, a special prayer is scheduled at the historic Ghanta Ghar in the Lal Chowk area.