ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Snow Forecast In Kashmir From Tonight, Dense Fog Halts Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: With minimum temperatures continuing to hover below the freezing point, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing severe cold wave conditions. Parts of the famous Dal Lake also remained frozen, and weathermen have forecasted moderate rains and snowfall from this evening until the afternoon of Monday (January 6).

Meanwhile, no flights could take off or land at Srinagar Airport on Saturday morning due to dense fog and low visibility at the runway. According to officials, the runway visibility dropped to less than 300 meters which disrupted air traffic for the second consecutive day.

“A moderate to strong Western Disturbance is expected, and under its influence, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu and snowfall at most places of J&K, with peak activity between the night of January 4 till the morning of January 6. Improvement is expected from the Monday afternoon,” said Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.

Dr Mukhtar further added that generally cloudy and dry weather is expected from January 7 to 10, adding that on January 11 and 12th, generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light snow in isolated places. From January 13 to 15, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry.

In its advisory, the MeT has said that given fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures, and icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches, tourists, travellers, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisories.