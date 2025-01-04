J&K: Snow Forecast In Kashmir From Tonight, Dense Fog Halts Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: With minimum temperatures continuing to hover below the freezing point, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing severe cold wave conditions. Parts of the famous Dal Lake also remained frozen, and weathermen have forecasted moderate rains and snowfall from this evening until the afternoon of Monday (January 6).
Meanwhile, no flights could take off or land at Srinagar Airport on Saturday morning due to dense fog and low visibility at the runway. According to officials, the runway visibility dropped to less than 300 meters which disrupted air traffic for the second consecutive day.
“A moderate to strong Western Disturbance is expected, and under its influence, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu and snowfall at most places of J&K, with peak activity between the night of January 4 till the morning of January 6. Improvement is expected from the Monday afternoon,” said Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.
Dr Mukhtar further added that generally cloudy and dry weather is expected from January 7 to 10, adding that on January 11 and 12th, generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light snow in isolated places. From January 13 to 15, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry.
In its advisory, the MeT has said that given fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures, and icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches, tourists, travellers, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisories.
“There is a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during the 4th night to 5th late night,” the advisory reads.
Today’s minimum temperatures reported by the Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre showed Shopian at minus 6.1°C, while Srinagar recorded -1.6°C.
In South Kashmir, Kulgam shivered at minus 5.5°C while Pulwama dipped to minus 1.7°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded minus 2.5°C and minus 0.9°C, respectively, and Sonamarg registered minus 0.4°C. North Kashmir also froze, with Kupwara and Gulmarg witnessing a low of minus 2.2°C, and Bandipora recorded minus 1.1°C.
The mercury in the Jammu division remained mostly above the freezing point. Katra recorded the minimum temperature of 11.2°C, followed by Jammu at 8.7°C, Kathua at 8.2°C, Ramban at 8.1°C, and Batote at 6.5°C. Meanwhile, Bhaderwah recorded 3.0°C, Samba 5.8°C, Udhampur 7.2°C, and Rajouri 4.2°C.
The cold desert Ladakh also continued to live up to its name and recorded sub-zero temperatures, with Drass and Padum at -7.9°C, Stakna at -7.7°C, Nyoma at -9.0°C, Kargil at -4.5°C, and Leh at -4.0°C.
