ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Two Killed, 11 Injured in Kishtwar Road Accident

Jammu: At least two people were killed and 11 others got injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Dangdoru area of Dachan in Kishtwar district this evening.

According to the police, a vehicle bearing registration number JK17-6576 was ferrying employees of Pakal Dul hydroelectric power project when it met with an accident near Dangdoru in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

The police control room Kishtwar told ETV Bharat that at least two people are dead and 11 others have received injuries.

Giving details, Medical Superintendent of district hospital Kishtwar Dr. Yudhvir Singh said that they have received the dead bodies of two people, who died on the spot. "Around 10 injured people were brought to the DH Kishtwar and from where critically injured patients have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment," the MS DH Kishtwar said.