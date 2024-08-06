ETV Bharat / state

J&K Sees Surge in Road Accidents: 417 Deaths, 3,894 Injuries in First Half of 2024

Srinagar: Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir surged in the first half of 2024, with 2,864 incidents resulting in 417 fatalities and 3,894 injuries, according to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

The Jammu district recorded the highest number of accidents and fatalities, with 537 accidents causing 75 deaths and 750 injuries, followed by Udhampur closely with 228 accidents, resulting in 47 deaths and 314 injuries. In contrast, Shopian reported the fewest accidents, totalling 30, which led to two fatalities and 52 injuries.

June saw the peak of road mishaps with 546 accidents, leading to 71 deaths and 805 injuries. January recorded the lowest number of accidents, with 398 incidents resulting in 55 deaths and 486 injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities identified several high-risk zones, with Jammu district being the most accident-prone. Udhampur and Kathua are also critical zones with a high frequency of accidents. In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir experienced 6,298 accidents, including 730 fatal ones, which resulted in 893 deaths and 8,469 injuries. Jammu reported the highest number of accidents and fatalities last year, while Shopian recorded the least.