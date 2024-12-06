ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Security Review To Assess Counter-Insurgency Plans In Border District Of Kathua

The ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Kathua Police during his visit to the SOG camps.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 minutes ago

Jammu: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Kathua Police during his visit to the Special Operations Group (SOG) camps in the district. He was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) CRPF Jammu Sector R. Gopala Krishna Rao and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Shobhit Saxena.

The top officers visited SOG camps in the Bani-Machedi axis, including those at Lowang and Duggaini, to assess infrastructure, equipment, and training facilities, police said. They also evaluated security arrangements, counterinsurgency strategies, and preparedness for emerging challenges in the border district, they said.

While interacting with the SOG personnel, ADGP Jain emphasised the importance of continuous skill enhancement to meet evolving security demands. He instructed the teams to stay vigilant and adopt proactive measures to counter crime and terrorism. “Continuous training and inter-agency collaboration are vital to effectively addressing emerging security threats in the region,” he stated.

“The ADGP stressed the need to maintain a high level of alertness and professionalism among all personnel. He reiterated the importance of collaboration with other security forces to ensure peace and safety in Kathua and surrounding areas,” said a police spokesperson.

The visit highlighted the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguarding the region and ensuring preparedness to tackle any potential threats, the spokesperson added.

