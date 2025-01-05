ETV Bharat / state

J&K: RDD Secretary Inspects Works Of Yatri Niwas At Kheer Bhawani Temple In Tullamulla

The upcoming Yatri Niwas will be a G+2 framed structure that will solve the issue of space requirements for the pilgrims during Mela Kheerbhawani.

J&K: Secretary RDD Aijaz Asad Inspects Work Progress Of Yatri Niwas At Kheerbhawani Temple In Tullamulla
Yatri Niwas At Kheerbhawani Temple
By ETV Bharat English Team

Ganderbal: The Secretary of the Rural Development Department (RDD) & Panchayati Raj, Aijaz Asad, visited the construction site of Yatri Niwas at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmalla Ganderbal, inspecting the progress on the project on Sunday.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Executive Engineer REW, Hamid Iqbal, ACD, Dr Bashir Ahmad, AEE REW, Ilyaz Mirza, BDO, Gowhar Arzoo, and other officials of the department.

The secretary sought all the details about the project and was accordingly informed that the upcoming Yatri Niwas will be a G+2 framed structure that will solve the issue of space requirements for the pilgrims during Mela Kheerbhawani to a great extent. The building will accommodate about 900 to 1000 pilgrims at a time and is being constructed at an allotted cost of Rs 2.80 crore.

The Secretary to the Government passed on various directions to the Executive Engineer for early completion of the project, directing the Executive Engineer to bring up any issues with regard to clearances, if any, from the trust with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal so that the project can be completed at the earliest.

The Secretary urged the officials to maintain strict adherence to timelines to avoid any further delays. He stressed the importance of completing the project within the approved timeframe to provide improved facilities for pilgrims.

