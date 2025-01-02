ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Sajad Lone Challenges 'Misuse' Of Police Verification In High Court As CM Omar Abdullah Assures Easing Exercise

Srinagar: Amid assurance by the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah that his government is “easing” verification for government jobs and passports, opposition legislator of Peoples Conference filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court challenging the misuse of the police verification process.

While interacting with reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that he cannot issue any directions to the Jammu and Kashmir police but he will suggest easing of the exercise.

“It is something on which we can advise or counsel the police department at the moment. We cannot instruct an order. But I do believe that there is some easing of this, there is some scope for further ease, it will happen,” Omar said.

The chief minister said that he had in the past raised the issue with the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of CID. “More will be done (for easing the process of verification) when we are a state,” he said.

Hundreds of people in the Valley are struggling to get verification for government jobs and passport issuance due to their relatives having been linked with militancy in the past. The process for very stringent following the abrogation of Article 370 and during the LG's administration.

Earlier today, the Peoples Conference spokesman said that the PC president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in Srinagar, challenging the misuse of the police verification process.

The PIL, submitted through Advocate Syed Sajad Geelani, seeks to address the growing misuse of police verifications as a tool of collective punishment, targeting individuals based on the actions or affiliations of their family members, PC spokesman.

He said that Lone’s move comes in response to his earlier commitment to protect the rights of citizens, emphasizing that the police verification process should not penalize individuals for factors outside their control, particularly the conduct of their relatives.

"The current system has been used to deny citizens their basic rights, such as employment, access to passports and other essential opportunities. The verification process must remain transparent, fair and aligned with legal standards," he said.