J&K Reservation Row: Govt To Submit Review Report In Six Months; Students Call Off Sit-in After Assurance By CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The merit based students called off their sit-in after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promised to submit the report on reviewing the Jammu and Kashmir reservation policy in six months.

The delegation of merit based students were called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar while they gathered outside his residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar on Monday afternoon to protest against the ‘unfair’ policy.

Scores of aspirants alongside the ruling National Conference Member of Parliament Agha Ruhullah Mehdi alongside political leaders from other parties joined the protest for rationalisation of the reservation policy.

“Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers on,” posted Omar on X.

A student representative Sahil Parray who was part of the meeting with the CM said they are "almost satisfied" with the assurances from the highest office.

“The Chief Minister patiently listened to us for an hour. We called off the sit in after getting assurance that the cabinet subcommittee will submit the report within six months. The panel will meet students and the best thing was he accepted the issue is a genuine and will resolve it,” he told ETV Bharat after coming out of the meeting.

The J&K Government will submit the recommendation of the panel to the central government for amending the policy.