J&K Reservation Dispute: Government Affidavit Triggers Political Uproar

Srinagar: An affidavit filed by Jammu and Kashmir's Social Welfare Department in the High Court has ignited a fresh political storm, with opposition leaders accusing the government of undermining public trust and misrepresenting its own reservation review process.

In its affidavit submitted on Thursday, the Social Welfare Department described a writ petition challenging the region's reservation policy as “frivolous,” “mischievous,” and a clear attempt to “abuse the judicial process.” The government urged the court to dismiss the petition filed in the case of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Others vs Union Territory of J&K and Others.

Petitioner Zahoor Ahmad Bhat confirmed to ETV Bharat that the affidavit, dated April 4, defends the existing reservation system as a necessary welfare measure. “The government continues to stand by the current policy, portraying it as vital for social justice,” Bhat said.

The affidavit submission comes even as public dissent simmers over the policy. In response to mounting protests, the J&K administration recently formed a Cabinet sub-committee, led by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo, to review the reservation framework. The move, however, has drawn skepticism and criticism from various political corners.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para slammed the sub-committee, calling it a “facade” designed to pacify the public without real intention of reform. “The government now defends a deeply flawed reservation policy in court while pretending to consider reforms. This is another attempt to derail the future of meritorious students in J&K,” Para posted on X.

Echoing the sentiment, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone criticised the government's legal approach, accusing it of hypocrisy. “The affidavit submitted by the government calls the petition frivolous and seeks its dismissal. Shockingly, it doesn’t even mention the formation of the cabinet sub-committee — a glaring omission that raises questions about transparency and intent,” Lone said in a post on X.