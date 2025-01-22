J&K Records 81% Deficit Rainfall During First Three Weeks of January

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has experienced an 81% rainfall deficit during the first three weeks of January, the Meteorological Department said, compounding concerns during Chilla-i-Kalan, the Valley's harshest 40-day winter period.

The MeT's Srinagar centre has forecast that the dry spell will continue till the end of January, with mostly cloudy and dry weather. The weathermen have also predicted chances of isolated light rain and snow on January 23 and between January 29 and 30. However, there is less possibility of any substantial precipitation in the region.

According to the Centre's data, Jammu and Kashmir received only 11.4 mm of rainfall from January 1 to 22, far below the normal precipitation level of 60.5 mm for the period. "Kathua district in Jammu division has witnessed a staggering 98% rainfall deficit. Srinagar has recorded a 71% deficit, while Shopian experienced the second-highest deficiency at 94%."

Other districts that have reported a deficit in rainfall exceeding 90% include Reasi, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Jammu, and Doda. "There was a shortage of rainfall in Jammu division's Udhampur, Samba, and Ramban as well; the deficiency exceeding 80%. The deficits in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama were recorded 77% and 75%, respectively. Rainfall deficits were 69% and 63% in the central and northern districts, which include Budgam and Bandipora respectively.

The ongoing dry spell follows an unprecedented rainfall deficit in 2024, which marked the driest year in Jammu and Kashmir in the previous fifty years. The region received just 870.9 mm of rainfall last year, 29% below the normal annual average of 1,232.3 mm.

2024 was the fifth consecutive year of below-normal rainfall. In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,146.6 mm of rainfall, reflecting a 7% deficit. Precipitation levels in 2022, 2021, and 2020 were also below normal, with deficits of 16%, 28%, and 20%, respectively, according to the MeT's Srinagar Centre.