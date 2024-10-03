J&K Prepares For First Assembly Since Article 370 Abrogation: All Legislative Staff Ordered to Return

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the voting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 now concluded, the region has been poised to form its first Legislative Assembly since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

As the political landscape in the Union Territory undergoes a significant shift, all eyes are on the results, set to be declared on October 8.

The upcoming Assembly will mark a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, which has been without a legislative body for more than five years. The region has been under President’s Rule since the dissolution of the previous Assembly in November 2018.

Meanwhile, the J&K administration has moved to streamline the functioning of its legislative apparatus. In a formal directive, all employees of the J&K Legislative Assembly, currently deployed in various departments, have been ordered to report back to their parent department within a week.

"It is hereby ordered that all employees belonging to the J&K Legislative Assembly, deployed in various Departments/Offices by the General Administration Department from time to time, shall immediately report in the office of Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly, Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the order issued by the General Administration Department.

The directive aims to ensure that the legislative body is fully staffed and prepared for its forthcoming role in governing the union territory. The Secretary of the J&K Legislative Assembly has been tasked with providing details of non-compliance, if any, within one week from the issuance of the order. The order further clarifies that all officials will be considered relieved from their current assignments, reinforcing the urgency of their return to the Assembly.