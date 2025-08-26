J&K Prefers Vegetarian Dishes After Authorities Revoke Licenses Of Eateries Over Rotten Meat

Srinagar: A leading global pizza chain outlet is among nine food operators whose licenses were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir amid a change in food habits as people are ditching mutton in the Valley. The move follows the seizure of over 60 quintals of rotten and unhygienic meat, besides cheese and sweets, in a major crackdown last month against food operators in the union territory.

Confirming the licence seizure, J&K commissioner of food and drug administration, Smita Seth, said these outlets were found involved in a range of offences, including storing rotten meat. M/s Jubilant Food Works Ltd (Domino's Pizza) was among the nine found to lack a proper food storage facility at the outlet in south Kashmir's Anantnag, she added.

The license of Sunshine Foods, which ran a storage facility on Srinagar outskirts where the first volume of 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat was recovered, has been revoked, taking the lid off this large-scale trade. The rest include Al-Taqwa Foods, Aarif Enterprises and Anmol Foods, all in Srinagar, and Jubilant Food Works Ltd (Domino's Pizza, Anantnag), Shaun Shahi Biryani, Shan Fish Fry (Anantnag), Bismillah Sweets (Industrial Estate, Anantnag) and Khanday Poultry (Anantnag).

The revelation triggered a crackdown with 800 raids across the UT to nab the operators for unhygienic practices. As many as 50 samples were collected from multiple places and sent for testing to research labs outside J&K, including in Hyderabad and Ghaziabad.

ETV Bharat has learnt that a few test reports have been received, and all reports will be submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which is hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The next hearing is on September 3. "We are going to submit these reports to the court," a senior official said.

Officials said the preliminary investigations showed that the rotten packaged meat, which was being distributed to restaurants and hotels, was arriving from multiple states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gazipur, known as the largest meat mandi in north India.

But the meat was being transported and stored without following proper food safety norms, including the key cold storage chain and labels, prompting authorities to prohibit the sale of unlabelled food products, with the warning of a six-year jail term for selling unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (FSSA) and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2020.

The law mandates packaged frozen meat and chicken to clearly display the particulars, including the name of the food product, a list of ingredients, a declaration of non-vegetarian status with the prescribed symbol, date of manufacture/packing and expiry, storage conditions, the name and complete address of the manufacturer, packer, or importer and an FSSAI license number and logo.

J&K is the biggest market for mutton, with more than 60,000 tonnes of annual mutton consumption at a whopping Rs 4,000 crore. An average of 50 trucks importing over 5,000 fresh sheep and goats daily from states such as Delhi, Haryana and Punjab enter the region.

But Mehrajud Din, general secretary of the mutton dealers' association in the Valley, sees that the sales have plummeted by 20% after supplies to restaurants stopped and the rotten meat scare turned people cautious. A retailer, for example, who would sell five sheep a day sells only three now, he added.

"Sales will drop further once the marriage season is over, as large supplies are being brought for feasts," Din said.

Kashmir Wazwan, initially the mouthwatering seven dishes, now extravagantly expanded to a dozen or more, is entirely prepared on mutton in quintals. In the last few years, there has been a growth in food outlets serving ready-to-eat Wazwan Thali, with mutton being the common ingredient.

But that is somehow changing now as people are scared to eat out, plunging sales of eateries by 80%. Many outlets are switching their menu to vegetarian to keep afloat after the dip in sales. "Despite assurances, people are not ready to eat outside. But even those who walk in don't talk about mutton or chicken. They order vegetarian dishes like dal, sabzi, etc. There is a U-turn in food habits which is going to impact employment as outlets are not going to sustain for long," Fahad Shaffakat, who owns a restaurant in Srinagar, said.