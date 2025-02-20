Tariq Karra Demands Review Of Indus Water Treaty, Claims Jammu And Kashmir Not Benefited

Jammu: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra has demanded a review of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), claiming it failed to benefit Jammu and Kashmir.

“People living in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts, where five hydroelectric projects are running, have gained nothing. Their fertile land has turned barren, dust covers everything, environmental degradation worsened, they lack drinking water and don’t even receive the electricity (generated by these projects),” Karra said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Shaheedi Chowk here today.

“During my visit to these districts, people have raised several issues, but the most alarming is that all their resources are being exploited, yet they have been burdened with smart meters. The promises of free electricity to them haven’t been fulfilled till date,” he claimed, adding, “It is like Chirag Tale Andhera (darkness under the lamp).”

“People have been warned against protesting over electricity issues, with threats of being booked under the infamous Public Safety Act (PSA),” Karra claimed.

The PCC president was on a tour of the Chenab Valley to meet party workers and residents and gather feedback on the party’s campaign, Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq (Our state Our right), which demands the restoration of J&K’s statehood. He alleged that in Kishtwar, the administration refused to grant permission for a congress workers’ meeting outdoors, citing section 144.

“They claimed the situation was not conducive, which is why we were denied permission. This contradicts the BJP’s claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy hasn’t been restored even after elections,” Karra said.

He also accused BJP of insincerity regarding statehood restoration. “The J&K BJP leadership, which secured a massive mandate from Jammu, is silent. They must clear their stand whether they want to support statehood or not,” the PCC president said.

When asked why the Congress, despite its alliance with the National Conference (NC), is criticising the government instead of raising these issues internally, Karra responded: “The Congress has a responsibility to address its constituency and speak on public issues. Once a coordination committee is formed (between NC and Congress), these concerns will be raised there.”

Defend Son’s Participation In Official Meeting

Meanwhile, Karra defended his son Waleed Karra’s participation in an official review meeting in Srinagar.

“Sending an authorised representative to such meetings has long been a precedent. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have also sent their representatives in the past. I am in the Jammu division handling other responsibilities, and at times, I may be in New Delhi. In official review meetings regarding development, my representative can participate on my behalf,” he said.

Waleed had attended an official review meeting in Srinagar chaired by Minister for Education and Social Welfare Sakina Ittoo. His participation drew criticism, but Karra defended the decision when questioned by the media today.

